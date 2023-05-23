Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday wish for his ‘Baby’ Suhana Khan is all things love

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, on Monday, wished his daughter Suhana Khan a very happy birthday with a sweet note.

The ‘Pathaan’ actor took to Instagram and dropped a video where Suhana can be seen twirling in a skating rink. She looks cool in casual wear.

“Today is the day to get your Happy On….and forever. Love you baby,” SRK wrote.

Suhana reacted to the post and wrote, “Hehehe” in the comment section.

“Loove you the most,” she commented with kiss and heart emojis.

Farah Khan Kunder also wished Suhana. “Happy birthday Suhana..,” she wrote.

Fans also showered birthday wishes to the birthday girl.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is all set to be seen in movies like ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’.

On the other hand, Suhana will make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix original ‘The Archies’. Apart from Suhana, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agstya Nanda, Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor will step into the world of showbiz with this movie.

The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics ‘The Archies’ and will be released on OTT giant Netflix later this year. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, ‘The Archies’ is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. Suhana completed her higher studies in New York. Now it’s to see whether she will be able to entertain the audience with her acting skills or not.