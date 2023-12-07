Price of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘DDLJ T-shirt’ in Dunki trailer is Rs…

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film ‘Dunki’ has set fans abuzz with excitement, especially after the release of its trailer (Drop 4). While the trailer has received mixed reviews, one scene featuring SRK in a yellow and black striped t-shirt has ignited a nostalgic wave among fans.

Die-hard followers quickly drew parallels with a similar look from SRK’s iconic 1995 film, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ (DDLJ). The scene where SRK is seen running in the familiar attire sparked discussions on Twitter, with fans sharing collages comparing the two moments, sending them viral across social media.

Life is a run I am so glad that even after 11 surgeries I can still srun the same and my same t shirt fits me just fine!! #Dunkitrailer https://t.co/GfuTV419rS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 6, 2023

What caught everyone’s attention even more was the revelation that the viral t-shirt was from the Swedish luxury brand Gant. Priced at a reasonable Rs 4000, fans now have the chance to emulate their favourite star’s style without breaking the bank.

Given the decent price, fans can consider purchasing the trendy garment to wear while catching ‘Dunki’ in theatres.

Speaking about Dunki, the movie is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and it is slated to hit the screens worldwide on December 21. Produced by SRK and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal.