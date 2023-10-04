Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki plot leaked online? Read here

The film Dunki deals with immigration but it is not based in Canada or has anything to do with Indians in Canada

Photo of Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th October 2023 11:41 am IST
Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki plot leaked online, read here
Dunki will release in cinemas on December 22 (Instagram)

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan is one of the best Bollywood actors and after the success of Pathaan and Jawan, King Khan is set to entertain audiences with his third release this year. SRK’s Dunki is scheduled to release on Christmas and fans are eagerly waiting to know about the plot of the story.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki Plot

King Khan who is known for doing romantic films seems to be more interested in doing fighting scenes and that too has worked for him this year. But, as per latest rumours, Dunki will not have so many fighting scenes.

Poster of Dunki

Yes, SRK’s next film revolves around the immigration issues. Rumour mills suggest that Dunki is about a man who works very hard to get a better life and tries to do immigration. The film might have scenes which were shot in Punjab but it does not have any connection with illegal migrants who move to US and Canada.

According to a report in India Today, the film Dunki deals with immigration but it is not based in Canada or has anything to do with Indians in Canada. Quoting source, the report further reads that the film deals with a man’s journey of trying to find a better way of life.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

