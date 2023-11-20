Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki’s trailer FIRST review out! Read here

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been in headlines continuously this year for both his professional and personal reasons. The actor gave two big blockbuster films — Pathaan and Jawan and remained in limelight during various events and parties this year. SRK came back with spy-thriller Pathaan which earlier surrounded the controversies but its box office collection is what made him more self confident.

The actor’s other movie Jawan also broke several records on the box office; he is now gearing up for this year’s other release ‘Dunki’. The Rajkumar Hirani-directorial, which is set to clash with Prabhas-starrer Salaar, is another most anticipated film of SRK and his influence will be tested on box office as it may find tough competition in theaters.

Dunki’s first teaser — Dunki Srop 1 is already out and fans are now waiting for the movie’s official trailer which is expected to be released in the first week of December. And now, we already have one trailer review online.

Dunki Trailer Review

In the latest, controversial film critic and Member of Overseas Censor Board, Umair Sandhu took to the microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) and praised Dunki’s trailer. The critic who has perhaps watched the trailer wrote, ” #Dunki Trailer is MINDBLOWING.”

#Dunki Trailer is MINDBLOWING 🔥 — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) November 17, 2023

The makers of the film have not released the trailer of the film publicly yet but it is said that Umair might have watched the trailer during any special screening event hosted by the makers.

Soon after the film critic posted his review of the trailer on his X handle, fans flooded the comments section. The film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and will be released on 22nd of December 2023. The film is based on illegal immigration as per reports.

Let us wait whether SRK is able to manage the hit streak and Dunki will enter into the 100 crore club or not?