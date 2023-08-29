Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ trailer date locked

Mumbai: And the wait is finally over. Get ready to witness superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s action-packed avatar in the highly anticipated trailer of his film ‘Jawan’.

As per a source close to the film’s team, ‘Jawan’ trailer will be out on August 31. Interestingly, Raksha Bandhan is also falling on this date this year. The update has left fans excited.

“Finally…the trailer date is out,” a social media user commented. “Let’s celebrate Raki in Jawan way hahahha,” another one commented.

Shah Rukh recently conducted ASK SRK session on Twitter, wherein he answered several questions regarding to ‘Jawan’.

In one of his tweets, he described the film as “a film about women made for men.”

One of the fans tweeted to Shah Rukh, “Hi @iamsrk sir, eagerly anticipating #Jawan! Can you tease us with one word that best describes the journey your character goes through in the film? #AskSRK.” To this, Shah Rukh replied, “No tease, the one word that drives the movie is ‘Women’ it’s a film about women made for men!! Hope all like the Mass and Class….#Jawan”

One of the fans asked SRK his ‘favourite’ part about shooting Jawan. The actor replied, “Donning all the looks and varied roles. Hectic work but too much fun when I saw the results.”

‘Jawan’ is directed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra also star in the film which will have a cameo by Deepika Padukone.

‘Jawan’ is all set to be released in theatres on September 7.