Shah Rukh Khan’s latest tweet for Hyderabadis goes viral

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s latest movie, ‘Dunki’, hit cinemas today, and the city of Hyderabad is buzzing with excitement as fans shower love on the film. The actor, known for his close bond with Hyderabad and its people, expressed his eagerness to hear their thoughts on the movie.

Responding to a tweet from Hyderabad fan clubs announcing a massive booking of 450+ tickets for the 8 AM show of “Dunki,” Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and said, “Wow Hyderabad! Have a great FDFS…. Very excited to know what u think!! Love u.”

Hyderabad’s admiration for the Khans of Bollywood was evident as Shah Rukh Khan’s fan club in the city organized a special First Day First Show event for Dunki. The film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, premiered at 8 am at Devi Theatre, a time slot usually reserved for Telugu films. Social media is abuzz with viral visuals of fans celebrating the arrival of Dunki and expressing their love for Shah Rukh Khan.

The early response from first-day first shows across India, including Hyderabad, indicates that Dunki is receiving a positive and enthusiastic reception from fans. Let’s wait and see how much it will manage to collect today.