Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat nameplate goes missing, reason revealed

Mumbai: Last month, Bollywood‘s badshah Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat was trending on social media after fans noticed that the house got a new nameplate. The classy and chic nameplate which reportedly costed around Rs. 20-25 Lakh had become the hot topic as netizens went gaga over it.

Now, Mannat has grabbed headlines once again as fans noticed that the nameplate has gone missing from its place. This comes as a shock as something like this has hardly ever happened.

Located in Bandra’s Band Stand, Mannat is a popular tourist destination in Mumbai as fans gather near the house everyday hoping to get a glimpse of King Khan and also to click pictures with his house.

Two weeks ago fans started noticing the absence of the nameplate and many took to twitter to share the news. On May 12, a fan tweeted a video from outside Mannat and wrote, “I went to #Mannat today first time in my life and I saw there is no nameplate. I thought there is some work on progress.” Some fans wondered if the nameplate was stolen while some wondered if the change was part of some designing experiment.

Yes bro agree with you because I went to #Mannat today first time in my life and I saw there is no nameplate.I thought there is somework on progress. pic.twitter.com/yKtFZRY8L4 — Mohammad Hanfi (@MohammadHanfi3) May 11, 2022

Well, the mystery has been finally solved. A source informed Hindustan Times that it was taken down for repair as a diamond from the nameplate fell down. He further added that the nameplate is safe inside the house and will be put back once it’s repaired.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to be back after a four-year-long hiatus with Siddharth Anand directorial Pathaan. He will be sharing the screen with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film will hit the theatres in January 2023.