Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat under bomb threat?

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s multi-crore abode ‘Mannat’ situated in Bandra here is among the most prized possessions of his life. The luxurious home, which comes with a breathtaking view, has also become a tourist attraction for SRKians. Thousands of fans accumulate outside the residence on various occasions to catch a glimpse of the Raees actor.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan’s residence came under threat after it was named as a location for the bombing by an unknown man who hails from Madhya Pradesh. According to reports, an unidentified person had called Maharashtra police on January 6 and threatened to carry out bomb blasts at several locations in Mumbai, including Shah Rukh Khan’s home.

As per the latest updates, the Mumbai police immediately reacted to the threat and traced the call. The number was reportedly traced to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. Later, Madhya Pradesh police managed to nab the man who was identified as Jitesh Thakur.

A case has been registered against Jitesh on charges of criminal intimidation and providing false information to a public servant. He has been booked under sections 182, 505 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), reports said.