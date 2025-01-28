Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan returns to Hyderabad theaters for fans

Hyderabad: After a long break and a few flops, Shah Rukh Khan made a grand comeback in 2023 with Pathaan. The movie became a huge success and is now re-releasing in Hyderabad on February 5th. Tickets are priced at just Rs. 150, so don’t miss the chance to watch this blockbuster again!

A Record-Breaking Hit

Pathaan was a massive hit in 2023, earning Rs. 1,050.30 crore worldwide. It became the second highest-grossing Indian film of the year. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie featured action-packed scenes, an exciting story, and a fantastic cast, including Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

The film marked the return of SRK as Bollywood’s King, bringing audiences back to theaters in huge numbers.

Hyderabad Fans Are Excited

With the re-release trend growing, Hyderabad fans are thrilled to welcome Pathaan back to the big screen. This is the perfect chance to enjoy SRK’s charm, thrilling action, and a story that had everyone talking last year.

Event Details:

Date: February 5th

Theatre: PVR: Irrum Manzil, Hyderabad

Time: 4:00 PM

Ticket Price: Rs. 150

Pathaan is part of Yash Raj Films’ popular Spy Universe, which includes hits like War and Tiger Zinda Hai. Fans are already excited for Pathaan 2, though details are still secret.

Bring your friends and family to relive the excitement and celebrate one of Bollywood’s biggest hits!