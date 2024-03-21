Shah Rukh Khan’s selfie with Uorfi Javed breaks internet

Mumbai: Uorfi Javed, well-known in the entertainment industry, has drawn attention with her unique fashion sense. From her unusual outfits to her evolving styles, Uorfi always makes a statement. Her latest ‘Universe’ dress created a frenzy at a recent event, and the paparazzi couldn’t get enough of it.

But what really caught everyone’s eye was, On Wednesday, the diva shared a photo with none other than Shah Rukh Khan and wrote, “Met my favorite.”

Fans went into a frenzy, assuming that how she had managed to click a selfie with the superstar. The internet was abuzz with excitement.

Did Uorfi Javed Actually Take a Picture with SRK?

Uorfi Javed (Instagram)

Yes, Uorfi did post a photo with Shah Rukh Khan, ‘but it’s not a real selfie.’ Shah Rukh Khan in a white shirt, rocking short hair and beard. That is a photograph of a Snapchat filter. ‘Selfie with SRK’ lens. To get your photo taken with the King of Bollywood, anyone may use the lens.

Snapchat Filter picture (Source: Snapchat)

On the work front, SRK is doing ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ with superstar Salman Khan, and Sunjoy Ghosh’s film ‘King’ with his daughter Suhana Khan.

Meanwhile, Uorfi Javed who is known for reality shows such as Bigg Boss OTT and MTV Splitsvilla X4, recently announced her new show titled ‘Follow Kar Lo Yaar’, which will stream on Prime Video.