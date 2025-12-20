Mumbai: Aryan Khan marked a major milestone in his career by winning his first award for his debut web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The young filmmaker was honoured with the Best Debutant Director of the Year title at the NDTV Indian of the Year event in New Delhi

A speech that won hearts

While accepting the award, Aryan gave a speech that quickly went viral on social media. He thanked his cast, crew and Netflix for trusting a first time director and working with him with passion and belief. Aryan Khan then made a light hearted comparison with his superstar father Shah Rukh Khan, saying that he too loves awards just like him.

Thank you for making me the happiest and proudest Aryan… ♥️ now off to design a new cabinet to hold all your awards!! 😃 @ndtv pic.twitter.com/zBQL764cSD — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) December 20, 2025

In a touching moment, He said “Good evening everyone. Sabse phele main apne cast, crew aur Netflix ko thank you kehna chahtha hun jinhone ek first time director pe itna bharosa kiya aur mere saath itne pyaar, mehnaat aur enthusiasm ke saath kaam kiya. Congratulations to all the winners tonight. (First of all, I would like to thank my cast, crew and Netflix for placing so much faith in a first-time director and for working with me with such love, hard work and enthusiasm),” Aryan said.

He added, “Yeh mera phela award hai and I hope mujhe aur bhi bahut sare awards milenge kyunki mere dad ki tarahn mujhe bhi aawards bahut pasand hain. But this award is not for him. This award is for my mom kyunki meri mom mujhse hamesha kehti hain jaldi sona, logun ka mazak nahi udana aur gaali galoch bilkul nahi… aur aaj inhi sab cheezun ke liye mujhe yeh award mila hai.. Thank you for making my mom the happiest woman in the world and I know aaj ghar jaake mujhe thodhi kum dant padegi.”

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The series is a sharp and entertaining satire on the Hindi film industry, featuring Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal and Sahher Bambba. It received strong reviews and was also named IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Series of 2025.