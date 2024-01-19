Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘tweet’ for Munawar Faruqui goes viral

Mumbai: Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, one of the most popular and talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss 17, has successfully secured his spot in the much-anticipated finale week. He has been receiving an enormous support from his fanbase and various celebrities.

Ahead of the finale, the social media space is ablaze with hashtags like ‘Munawar For The Win,’ ‘Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar,’ and ‘Munawar Is The Boss.’

Did SRK tweet for Munawar Faruqui?

Adding to the excitement, a viral ‘tweet’ attributed to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has sent Munawar’s supporters into a frenzy. The tweet supposedly reads, “Congratulations @munawar0018 for reaching the finale week. My support with you,” accompanied by a heart emoji.

However, after a quick investigation by Siasat.com, it has been revealed that the tweet is indeed fake, and Shah Rukh Khan did not make any such statement in support of the Bigg Boss 17 contestant.

Despite the fake tweet, Munawar Faruqui’s fans continue to express their enthusiasm and support for him as he vies for the winner’s title. The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 is slated to take place on January 28, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.