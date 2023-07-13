Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘warning’ to Nayanthara’s husband Vignesh [Tweet]

Hyderabad: In a delightful Twitter exchange, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and director Vignesh Shivan engaged in playful banter, captivating fans and sparking excitement for their upcoming film, “Jawan.” The film’s female lead is played by Vignesh Shivan’s wife, the renowned actress Nayanthara.

Vignesh Shivan took to Twitter to express his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan following the release of the “Jawan” trailer, which received mixed reactions due to frames resembling successful South Indian films becoming a target for trolls. He expressed his gratitude to the superstar for his role in the film alongside Nayanthara.

SRK responded with his trademark wit, thanking Vignesh for his kind words while jokingly warning the director about Nayanthara’s newly acquired abilities. Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, ‘Vignesh Shivan, thank u for all the love. #Nayanthara is awesome…but oh who am I telling this…you too already know!!! But Hubby, beware, she has now learnt some major kicks & punches!’.

Sir an honour to work with you. Thanks for teaching me a bit of Tamil on the sets & the delicious food u got. Love u Nanba! https://t.co/b346h1zjrt — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2023

Vignesh too responded with, “soooo kind of you sir. Yes sir being very careful but I also heard there is some good romance between the both of you in the movie , that she has learnt from the king of romance, so already cherishing that with the happiness of such a dream Debut with YOU #SRK the #KingofHearts #Badshaah #Jawan @Atlee_dir gonna be a massive global #Blockbuster.”

Vignesh Shivan continued the lighthearted exchange by acknowledging Shah Rukh Khan’s reputation as the king of romance, hinting at exciting on-screen chemistry between SRK and Nayanthara in Jawan. He went on to say that fans are excited for this dream debut and that he is confident in the film’s global success.

The internet was quickly captivated by Shah Rukh Khan and Vignesh Shivan’s playful conversation, garnering massive attention from fans. Furthermore, the mention of a conversation between SRK and another prominent actor, Vijay Sethupathi, has heightened fan interest.

Jawan is on its way to becoming a massive global blockbuster. Fans are excited for the release of this highly anticipated film, directed by Atlee and starring an all-star cast.