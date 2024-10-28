Shah Rukh steals the show at Aryan’s D’yavol X event in Dubai

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently attended the launch of his son Aryan Khan’s luxury streetwear brand, D’yavol X, in Dubai. The event was a memorable night for fans, as Shah Rukh brought his trademark charm, style, and even some surprise moments that quickly went viral.

Shah Rukh’s Performance Delights Fans

At the event, Shah Rukh entertained the crowd with a lively performance of his song “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” from his hit movie Pathaan. Dressed in a stylish jacket, cap, and shades from D’yavol X, the actor thrilled fans by striking his iconic pose and reciting a popular line. The audience couldn’t get enough, capturing every moment on social media.

Aryan Khan, who co-founded D’yavol X, received strong support from his family. Shah Rukh has been a big advocate of Aryan’s business, and he was there to celebrate the launch with him. Aryan’s sister Suhana Khan and their mother Gauri Khan also attended, showing family unity. In a touching moment, Shah Rukh was seen dancing with his mother-in-law, Savita Chibber, which fans found heartwarming.

Moments: Shah Rukh Khan grooving with mother in law Savita Chibber at DYAVOLX Party ♥️ pic.twitter.com/y6nitc3zM4 — ℣ (@Vamp_Combatant) October 28, 2024

Shah Rukh’s Upcoming Projects

Shah Rukh Khan, while supporting his children’s dreams, is also focused on his own film career. His next movie, King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, will feature his daughter Suhana in a leading role. This father-daughter pairing has fans excited for the movie’s release in 2026.