Shah to introduce bill to replace Delhi ordinance in LS today

New Delhi: The central government on Tuesday will introduce the controversial Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha.

Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce the Bill, which seeks to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991.

The legislation, which empowers the Delhi Lieutenant Governor to have a final say in recommendations regarding transfer and posting of Delhi government officials, had been cleared by the Union cabinet on July 25.

Earlier, the president had promulgated the controversial ordinance on May 19 this year, leading to a flashpoint between Delhi government and the Centre.

The proposed Bill will replace the ordinance, for which voting is to take place in the Lok Sabha.

The Delhi government has been vehemently opposing this Bill, saying that it impedes its powers to decide upon the transfer and posting of its officials.

Meanwhile, the government will also seek passage of Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023, in the Lok Sabha, which aims to allow auction of minerals mined in the sea bed.

Also, it will try and get the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023 passed in the Lower House.

The Bill seeks to amend the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969.

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order Amendment Bill, 2022 is also likely to be passed in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

It seeks to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 to modify the list of Scheduled Castes in Chhattisgarh.