Hyderabad: Wedding bells are ringing in the Bhatt family. Shaheen Bhatt, Alia Bhatt’s sister, is officially engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Ishaan Mehra! Shaheen shared the beautiful moment on Instagram, posting a series of pictures from the proposal.

In the caption, she wrote, “We may have overdone this whole liking each other thing,” showing her playful and happy side. The couple looked incredibly happy as they celebrated their special moment.

Who is Ishaan Mehra?

So, who is the man who won Shaheen’s heart? Ishaan Mehra is a former international swimmer who represented India at the Youth Asian Games. After retiring from swimming, he turned to the fitness world. He is now a full-time fitness trainer and an ATG-certified coach. Ishaan focuses on helping clients improve their strength, mobility, and overall fitness, bringing his experience as an athlete into his coaching.

Shaheen and Ishaan’s love story has been unfolding for a while. Although they kept their relationship private at first, Shaheen made it public last year with a sweet post for Ishaan on his birthday, calling him “Sunshine.” The couple has also shared moments from family trips, including a holiday in Thailand with the Kapoor and Bhatt families.

Shaheen Bhatt’s Engagement Moment

Shaheen’s engagement announcement quickly went viral, with fans and celebrities congratulating the couple. Alia Bhatt, of course, was excited and shared Shaheen’s post, saying, “Currently weeping.” Other stars like Ananya Panday, Parineeti Chopra, and Zoya Akhtar also sent their love.

Shaheen Bhatt’s Career and Future Projects

Shaheen is not just Alia’s sister but also an author and producer. She recently announced her new project, Don’t Be Shy, a coming-of-age romantic comedy that she co-produced with Alia. With this engagement, it looks like Shaheen is entering an exciting new chapter both personally and professionally.