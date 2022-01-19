Shaheer Sheikh’s father on ventilator after contracting COVID-19

Mumbai: The health condition of actor Shaheer Sheikh’s father is critical.

Taking to Twitter, Shaheer informed everyone that his father, who recently tested positive for coronavirus, is currently on ventilator.

Shaheer Sheikh also requested his fans to pray for his father’s recovery. “My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection… pls keep him in your prayers,” he tweeted.

My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection… pls keep him in your prayers ..🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/z83Y6tigMs — Shaheer Sheikh (@Shaheer_S) January 18, 2022

After learning about his father’s health, social media users including members from the TV industry showered Shaheer Sheikh with messages filled with strength.

“Prayers,” actor Vatsal Sheth commented.

“Stay strong Shaheer. He will recover soon,” another one wrote.

