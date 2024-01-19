Shahi Idgah row: FIR lodged after plaintiff claims he received threat

Ashutosh Pandey, a litigant from the Hindu side had recently in a post on 'X' claimed that someone from Pakistan was threatening him for becoming a party to the case.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th January 2024 8:56 pm IST
HC dismisses PIL seeking to declare Shahi Idgah Mosque site as birthplace of Lord Krishna
Shahi Idgah mosque

Mathura: A case has been registered against an unknown person for allegedly threatening a plaintiff in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque case over the phone and social media, a police official said on Friday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Ashutosh Pandey, a litigant from the Hindu side had recently in a post on ‘X’ claimed that someone from Pakistan was threatening him for becoming a party to the case. He has tagged senior officials of the Central and the state government as well as the senior superintendent of police to the post.

Also Read
SC stays HC order for court-monitored survey of Shahi Idgah in Mathura

Pandey’s associate Dharmendra Giri said the FIR was registered on the orders of Sanjay Prasad, the principal secretary to the chief minister. Prasad has also sought for an immediate report from the SSP regarding the action taken, Giri said.

MS Education Academy

On the direction of SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey, the FIR was registered at the Jait police station, Superintendent of Police (City) Arvind Kumar said.

The FIR has been registered under IPC Sections 295A (attempt to hurt religious belief), 153A (promoting enmity between different religions), and 507 (unknown assailants), he added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th January 2024 8:56 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button