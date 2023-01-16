Shahid Husain demonstrates rare loyalty towards Mukarram Jah

Hyderabad: There might be numerous people grieving the passing away of Nawab Mir Barakat Ali Khan who is popularly known as Mukarram Jah Bahadur. But I know at least one person, Shahid Husain Zuberi who is weeping inconsolably since the news of the death of Prince Mukarram Jah hit him in the early hours of Sunday.

Jah had passed away at around 10-30 pm in Istanbul on Saturday night.

Royals usually have loyal followers. They incidentally also have more turncoats that change colours according to changing times. Shahid Hussain represents the first category with élan.

He left his formal association with the Prince in 1989 after serving him for 20 long years in various capacities. People close to Hussain said that he has been living off and on in a mood of melancholy since then. He remembers Jah

That is true because when I phoned him on Sunday he said in a choked voice, “Ayoob Ali Khan Saheb, I have become a yateem (orphan) today.”

He added, “I would do anything for Sarkar anytime he asks me. I have always said this.”

His overwhelming attachment to the Prince is spread all over the pages of the Auraq e Maazi (Pages from the Past) which he wrote in Urdu and published in 2019. The book was released at the Salar Jung Museum Hall which was overflowing with people. He has almost finished working on the English version of this book which he plans to publish soon.

Shahid Hussain was only 23 (now he is 76) when he joined the service of Jah. Over the years, Jah noticing his dedication and work, began giving him more responsibilities and finally made him his GPA or General Power of Attorney.

Perhaps Hussain is the only person who has not made any money illegally while working with Jah.

Husain met Jah in 1961 when he was only 14. That was a brief encounter but it never left his memory. He never thought that he would be joining his service formally eight years later.

The last time Hussain met Jah was at the inaugural ceremony of the Falaknuma Palace Hotel. The palace is still the property of Jah that has been given on lease to the Taj Group of Hotels.

Jah loved Hyderabad because it was Hyderabad that had given him the lineage and the status. He treated his elders like Basalat Jah Bahadur and Hashim Jah Bahadur with respect they deserved as seniors in the family. He also cared about members of his entourage with care and affection. At the same time, he never allowed anybody to take liberties with him while in his presence. He maintained a dignified distance with all. That had put everybody his

The passing away of Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan in 1967, Hyderabad turned out to be a “massive problem” for him.The government would hunt and haunt him for taxes that he had never dreamt of and bother him for small things. He had to give away a large portion of the King Kothi Palace in lieu of the reported taxes to the government.

The government is now running a ramshackle hospital from there.

Besides the government numerous cases were filed against him by the members of the Nizam’s family and few others. Soon he realized that he has lost the ability to make a difference between a foe and a well-wisher within the family.

In spite of these difficulties, he managed to get his tax slate cleaned up by 1989.

Husain believes that Jah loved Hyderabad and its people. At one time when he was in Hyderabad communal riots broke out. Following that a delegation came to him for help for the affected Muslims. He told that delegation politely that Hindus and Muslims are equal in his eyes. If they are addressing to him as the Eighth Nizam, they should seek help for both affected parties. But if they wish to seek assistance only for the Muslims they should address him as Barakat Ali Khan, not the Nizam. The delegation went away disappointed.

The Prince moved to Australia within four years of becoming the Seventh Nizam. He had bought huge track of land there and became involved in sheep farming. He met Helen Simmons in Australia. He has a son with her who is variously called Azam Jah and Alexander Jah.

“I was not present in any of his weddings,” declares Husain.

Husain said that Jah took interest in the affairs of the city and established Princess Esra Hopital, Princess Durru Shehvar Hospital. He gave the land for these hospitals and also extended financial assistance.

There is also another college in the name of his daughter Shahkyar which is run by the Anwarul Uloom Educational Society.

Jah also gave away a portion of his land for the expansion of road near Makkah Masjid and Charminar.

Finally he established Mukarram Jah School in 1987 over eight acre land in Purani Haveli, the old quarters of Hyderabad. The school campus hosts five buildings with 15-18 classrooms each.

The school is run by Mukarram Jah Trust for Education and Learning. Faiz Khan, a member of the Paigah family, is an active member of its managing committee.

Husain left his job with the Prince in 1989. Husain had some difference of the opinion with the other associates of the Prince who wished to sell his properties.

Husain expressed deep feelings about the departed soul and believed that God would be granting him place in paradis.