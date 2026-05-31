Shahid Kapoor brings laughs in BTS video with co-stars

Mumbai: Bollywood hunk Shahid Kapoor will be seen collaborating with Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in the much-anticipated drama, “Cocktail 2”.

As the promotion of the sequel is underway in full swing, Shahid treated the netizens with a BTS video of having a gala time with his leading ladies.

The clip uploaded on Shahid’s Insta handle features him discussing the poop emoji with Rashmika and Kriti.

While Kriti pointed out that it is the emoji that comes up when we type ‘poop’, Shahid stressed that the emoji resembles the beloved softy ice cream.

Suddenly, a confused Rashmika asks innocently, “Why are we discussing poop?”

Proving his point further, Shahid even showed the emoticon to Kriti and Rashmika on his phone.

The clip further has the trio laughing their hearts out and also tapping a foot on the ‘Jab Talak’ track from the drama.

“Who loves a softy (sic),” Shahid captioned the post.

Recently, Shahid placed his hand on Rashmika’s shoulder while posing for the paparazzi, but the ‘Pushpa’ actress immediately stepped back. The awkward moment between the two co-stars went viral on social media, with netizens pointing out that the ‘Animal’ actress seemed uncomfortable. Both Shahid and Rashmika refused to react to the clip publicly.

However, on Friday, Shahid, Rashmika, and Kriti once again stepped out to promote “Cocktail 2”. As the three posed for the shutterbugs, Shahid made a mocking reference to the earlier viral moment. Getting back at Rashmika, this time, Shahid playfully moved back from her, leaving Kriti laughing.

Made under the direction of Homi Adajania, the movie is believed to be a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit “Cocktail”, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty as the lead.

The story of the sequel has been penned by Luv Ranjan.

Backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, “Cocktail 2” is expected to reach the cinema halls on June 19.