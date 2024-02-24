Shahid Kapoor dances to ‘Nagada Nagada’ at WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony

Bengaluru: Actor Shahid Kapoor set the stage on fire with his energetic performance at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 opening ceremony at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The actor made a power-packed entry on a bike and was seen grooving to his hit tracks ‘Shandaar’, ‘Nagada Nagada’, ‘Dhating Naach’ and ‘Laal Peeli Ankhiyaan’.

The opening ceremony was a star-studded event, other actors Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, and King Khan Shah Rukh Khan also performed at the opening ceremony.

Several videos and photos of Shahid performing on stage went viral on social media.

Bengaluru erupts with joy to welcome Shahid Kapoor to the #TATAWPL Opening Ceremony 😃🙌@shahidkapoor pic.twitter.com/C2LckHvV2D — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 23, 2024

The tournament will go on till March 17 and will be held in Bengaluru and Delhi.

The summit clash will take place on March 17 in New Delhi while the eliminator will be played on March 15. The tournament will be hosted by Delhi and Bengaluru.

Defending Champions Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bowl first in the opening fixture of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Friday.

This encounter is a repeat of last year’s WPL final where the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians emerged victorious as they defeated the Capitals by seven wickets to be the champions of the inaugural season.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Shahid was recently seen in ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’.

Written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ features Shahid as a man who falls in love with a robot, named Sifra (Kriti Sanon). The film opened to mixed reviews.

The film also stars veteran stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.

He will be next seen in the action thriller film ‘Deva’ which also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role.

The film is being helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam films like ‘Salute’ and ‘Kayamkulam Kochunni’. It is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios.

‘Deva’ will be released in theatres on the occasion of Dussehra 2024.