Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor is an actor known for his versatility, from being a charming lover boy to portraying intense and complex characters, he has mastered every genre with ease. The actor, who made his debut with the romantic comedy Ishq Vishk in 2003, has come a long way and continues to impress audiences with his performances.

After wrapping up his ongoing film Cocktail 2, Shahid is reportedly gearing up for his next big project, the much-awaited second season of his hit OTT series Farzi.

Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi 2 fees is talk of town

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Shahid will begin shooting for Farzi 2 in January 2026. A source revealed, “Farzi is in the writing stage, and Amazon Prime along with Raj and DK are excited to start the shoot for the second season from January 2026. Shahid has allotted six months to the shoot and is getting a fat pay cheque.”

The source further added, “Shahid is drawing Rs 40 crore for Farzi 2. This is the biggest pay cheque of his career, stemming from the appreciation received by the first part.” His remuneration for previous projects was around Rs. 25–30 crore per film.

With this, Shahid becomes one of the highest-paid OTT actors in India, joining the ranks of Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently shooting for Cocktail 2 alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon in Italy. Directed by Dinesh Vijan, the film is expected to wrap up by December 2025, with a Summer 2026 theatrical release being planned.