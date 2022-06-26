Shahid Kapoor shares glimpses of family vacation on Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor gave a glimpse of his family vacation to Switzerland in his latest social media post.

In the very first story, Shahid Kapoor clicked a lovable selfie with his beloved Mira Kapoor, tagging her and attaching a simple heart emoji. Shahid looked dapper in a pair of funky white and black-rimmed sunglasses, giving a broody look, whereas his wife Mira, also sporting white-rimmed sunglasses looked at the camera, flashing a smile.

Mira had her hair tied back in a loose ponytail and donned a simple black cardigan. The jet-black sling bag hung over her shoulder completed her all-black look.

As for the second Instagram story, Shahid Kapoor shared a serene picture of the beautiful destination of Switzerland. His two kids were seated on the lush green grass alongside their mother, while Shahid stood, facing his back to the camera. The family of four seemed to admire the beauty of the blue waters, green hills, and fluffy clouds floating in the clear skies.

Mira Kapoor has also been sharing scenic locations of Switzerland on her social media, tugging at the heartstrings of travel enthusiasts. The family seems to be enjoying their trip to the fullest.

For the unversed, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot in 2015. The couple welcomed daughter Misha in 2016 and son Zain in 2018.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor celebrated the three-year release anniversary of their Bollywood movie ‘Kabir Singh’ with a special social media post. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a video featuring of himself and his co-star Kiara Advani.

Talking on the work front, Shahid Kapoor has some interesting projects lined up. He will next be seen making an OTT debut, the name of which is yet not revealed. Shahid has also collaborated with the director Ali Abbas Zafar for an action-entertainer film.