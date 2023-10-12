Shahmiri’s imagist poetry: A soul-stirring journey through words

Hyderabad: In the realm of literature, the power of words is undeniable. They can create, inspire, console, and incite. What matters is how one wields them. In the hands of an expert poet words can become a soothing balm or a sharp blade.

Prof Muzaffar Ali Shahmiri, however, chooses to differ. He uses the power of words not to make or mar, heal, or hurt but to awaken the depths of human consciousness. He skillfully sifts the chaff of obfuscation through his linguistic prowess to reveal the kernel of truth.

The other day he cast a spell on the audience through his imagistic poetry. He left the circle of Urdu aficionados, who gathered at Lamakaan for the Bazm-e-Sukhan session, bemused and shell-shocked with his typically short free verse poems. No, there is no talk of gul-o-bulbul, saqi-o-maikhana or passion for lovelorn in his poems. Breaking away from the rules of bahr (meter), matla and maqta (the first and last sher), Shamiri’s poetry takes on a whole new format. He doesn’t beat about the bush but comes to the subject directly. The words are succinct and to the point – evoking concrete images.

Sample this poem:

Jub tumhari nazr

Rangon mein farq karna bhool jaye

Aur jub wo

Har rang mein

Ek hi rang dhoondne lag jaye

To samajh lena ke

Duniya ko be-rang hone mein

Ab ziada der nahin lage gi

One can draw any inference from this poem. It can be about the state of affairs in the present regime or any other thing. Shahmiri leaves it to the reader’s imagination.

A former Vice-Chancellor of Dr. Abdul Haq University in Rayalaseema, Shahmiri is now dishing out poetry enriched with vivid imagery and raw emotion, a testament to the transformative potential of the Urdu language. His verses are laden with pain, anguish, and suffering, yet they speak in a voice that is uniquely powerful and poignant. The wordsmith meticulously chooses each word to convey the depths of human emotion, making his poetry a cathartic experience for readers.

“I can write poetry only this way. I can never think in words but only in images,” says Shahmiri, who is influenced by American poets, Ezra Weston Loomis Pound and Hilda Doolittle. For the last four decades, he has been writing imagist poetry which he calls in Urdu ‘Paikari Nazm’ packing complex emotions into concise verses. Brevity is the soul of wit. And sure enough one can find the economy of words in his poems – which are both refreshing and impactful. For instance, he translated Ezra Pound’s famous poem ‘In a Station of the Metro’ in just 12 words, two less than the words used by the legendary poet.

Are such poems never written in Urdu? Yes, they are. But they are written under ‘Nasri Nazm’ (prose-poem) category. Shahmiri wants such poems to be separated and given a new identity since imagist poetry is distinguished by concrete words, concrete images, and clear-cut ideas. There are no metaphors or similes here – only images to evoke sensory perceptions. Read this poem which is a good commentary on the present times.

Tum agar apne desh ko

Peechey lejana chahte ho to lejao

Tumhari marzi

Magar itna yaad rakho

Ke peachy-peechey jate jate

Itne peeche na chale jana ke

Pathar ka zamana aajaye

This short poem like many of his other verses evokes a wealth of feelings. The reader is left to ponder and reflect on the essence of the human condition. Shahmiri makes a telling commentary about the insensitivity of the powers-that-be in this poem – Aur More Nachta Raha (And the peacock kept dancing). Sample some lines:

Saari zamin dal-dal ho rahi thi

Aur more nachta raha

Shab-o-roz bijlian

Zamin mein dhans rahi thi

Aur more nachta raha

Zaherli hava mein

Insan hava ko tarasta raha

Aur more nachta raha

Hatta ke uski apni zamin bhi

Khisakti rahi

Aur more nachta raha

What distinguishes Shahmiri’s poetry is its directness. There are no convoluted metaphors or obscure allusions; his words pierce through the heart with the precision of a surgeon’s scalpel. In a world inundated with complexities and obscurities, his straightforward approach is like a breath of fresh air. His poetry is a lifeline for those seeking solace and understanding.

Prof. Shahmiri’s forthcoming book ‘Paikarah,’ is full of imagist poetry. This collection is a treasure trove of emotions conveyed through the prism of vivid and precise language. Usually a book is first published, reviewed and then presented to public. But Shahmiri has chosen the other way round. He presented a select few poems from his yet-to-be-published work and sought to know the people’s reactions. The book promises to be a poignant exploration of life’s complexities.

The rhythm and flow of words contribute to the effectiveness of his poetry. Shahmiri’s verses have an almost musical quality that resonates with readers on a visceral level. They invite them to embark on a journey through the labyrinth of human emotions.