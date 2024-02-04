BJP leader Shahnawaz criticises Owaisi for ‘provoking’ people

Shahnawaz Hussain criticises Owaisi for 'provoking' people
Former union minister Shahnawaz Hussain (Photo: IANS)

Patna: Former union minister Shahnawaz Hussain on Sunday, February 4, criticises AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi for allegedly provoking people following his claims that incidents like December 6 may take place again.

“Owaisi’s remarks are always provocative and that is why we call him Bhadkau Bhaijaan. He always provokes people,” Hussain said while interacting with the media persons in Nalanda.

Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad had said that the permission given to Hindu community for prayers in Gyanvapi mosque is absolutely wrong and that incidents like December 6, 1992 (Babri mosque demolition) may take place again.

“Asaduddin Owaisi himself remains within tight security but he creates tension with his statements,” Hussain said.

Tags
