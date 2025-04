Hyderabad: After nearly two years of service as the secretary to the Telangana chief minister, IPS officer Shahnawaz Qasim has been transferred and posted as the Director General, Drug Control Administration on Wednesday, April 30.

He will also hold an additional charge as the director of the Prohibition and Excise Telangana department.

He will replace V B Kamalasan Reddy, who incumbent DG Drug Control Administration, who is set to retire from service on attaining superannuation.