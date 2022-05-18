Shailesh Lodha bids goodbye to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Mumbai: One of the most popular family television shows, Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been entertaining the audience for several years now. The sitcom, which airs on Sony Sab TV, has some shocking news for its fans. According to the buzz in the industry, one of the lead actors of TMKOC — Shailesh Lodha — has quit the show after being associated with it for several years.

If the information that is doing rounds on internet is to be believed, Shailesh has not been shooting for the show since last month and he is not keen on returning to it.

A source close to the unit, told India today that Shailesh Lodha is unhappy with his contract as he feels that his dates are not properly used in the show. One of the main reasons for his quitting is due to restrictions on exploring opportunities. The source further added that the actor is looking forward to grab good opportunities related to his career and not reject them as he did previously due to TMKOC.

In the recent past, actors like Disha Vakani, who played Dayaben, and Neha Mehta, aka Anjali, too have bid goodbye to the show after acting for several years. First aired on July 28, 2008, ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ also features Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Sunayana Fozdar, Munmun Dutta, and Tanuj Mahashabde, among others.