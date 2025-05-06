Shakira says ‘Hi India’ while hanging out with Diljit Dosanjh

Mumbai: Diljit Dosanjh made a big impact with his first-ever appearance at the Met Gala 2025. The famous singer and actor wore a special sherwani made by designer Prabal Gurung, showing love for his Punjabi culture in the most stylish way.

A Royal Look That Stole the Show

Diljit looked like a real king in his ivory and gold sherwani with a long cape. The cape had beautiful Punjabi words and designs stitched on it. He wore a turban with jewels and feathers, and a big necklace with pearls, rubies, and emeralds. He even carried a ceremonial sword, making him look even more royal. His outfit was a tribute to Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala.

Hanging Out with Global Stars

Before the red carpet, Diljit was seen in a fun video with Shakira, Nicole Scherzinger, and Tessa Thompson. In the video, Shakira introduces him by saying, “Hi India!” Fans loved the moment and are now asking for a Diljit and Shakira music collab. The video went viral, and people couldn’t stop talking about it.

📸 Shakira with Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh & Nicole Scherzinger at the #MetGala! pic.twitter.com/SSf4HMUVO0 — ShakiraMedia (@ShakiraMedia) May 6, 2025

@shakira poses with Nicole Scherzinger, Tessa Thompson, Precious Lee, Diljit Dosanjh and Prabal Gurung pose before heading to the #MetGala2025 . pic.twitter.com/88aO5I3A3Z — SHAKIRA – LAS MUJERES YA NO LLORAN WORLD TOUR (@shakiralmynlWT) May 5, 2025

Representing India with Pride

Diljit was one of the few Indian stars at the event, along with Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Priyanka Chopra. He was also invited to Anna Wintour’s private dinner, making him the only Indian male celeb at the table.