Shakti Kapoor death rumours spread online, here’s the truth

Hyderabad: Bollywood veteran Shakti Kapoor has strongly reacted to fake rumours about his death that recently went viral on social media. The actor clarified that he is completely healthy and asked fans not to believe false information being spread online.

Shakti Kapoor Dismisses Death Rumours

The rumours created panic among fans after several social media posts falsely claimed that the 73-year-old actor had passed away. As the news spread rapidly, many fans and film lovers became worried and started sharing messages online.

To stop the rumours, Shakti Kapoor shared a video on Instagram and directly addressed his followers. He said that the news about his death was completely fake and assured everyone that he is “healthy and happy.”

Shakti Kapoor also revealed that he is planning to take legal action against people spreading the false news. The actor said such rumours are harmful and should not be taken lightly.

He stated that he would file a cyber complaint because spreading fake death news can create unnecessary fear and emotional stress for family members, friends, and fans.

Soon after the actor posted the clarification video, fans flooded the comments section with relief and supportive messages. Many wished him good health and requested social media users to verify information before sharing it online.

Several people also demanded stricter action against fake celebrity death rumours, which have become common on social media in recent years.

Shakti Kapoor’s Bollywood Career

Shakti Kapoor is one of Bollywood’s most recognised character actors. He is famous for both comedy and villain roles and has acted in more than 700 films during his career spanning over four decades.

Some of his most popular movies include Andaz Apna Apna, Raja Babu, ChaalBaaz, Hungama, and Bhagam Bhag. He was recently seen in Animal and “Mere Husband Ki Biwi.”