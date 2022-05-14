‘Shame on Khan brothers’: Netizens on Sohail-Seema’s divorce

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sohail Khan’s 24 years of marriage with Seema Khan has hit rock bottom as the couple filed a divorce on Friday.

Sohail Khan and Seema Khan had tied the knot in 1998 and are parents to two boys, Nirvaan (22) and Yohan (10). ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ fame Seema had mentioned in the reality show that the couple wasn’t in a conventional marriage and were already shown living separately.

During one of her fun chat with ETimes, Seema had said, “I am single, fancy free and footloose,” hinting at her separation.

After Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s divorce, this news has shocked the netizens and propelled a negative reaction from them. Many fans took to Twitter to express their anger over the recent trend of divorces in Bollywood.

Shame on Bollywood. Shame on Khan brothers. Divorce trend in Bollywood is giving wrong msg in society. After Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora, Sohail Khan is giving divorce to Seema Khan. Bollywood is disgusting.#SohailKhan #SeemaKhan #HappyBirthdaySunnyLeone pic.twitter.com/pT2peBZaHo — Nandini Das (@DasNandini97) May 13, 2022

Bollywood trend these days . Get divorced after 20 years of marriage and remain friends for their children#SohailKhan — Rich (@Richaghumare) May 14, 2022

Indian Film Industry and divorces go hand in hand.. Sohail khan- Seema Sachdev divorce clearly shows blind trust of celebrities is pathetic and eye opener for all… — vishal (@vishalvalecha89) May 13, 2022

Salman single, arbaaz divorced and now sohail divorced. Its no more a khandaan #SohailKhan #seema #khan — Harshad (@spicy_soul_) May 13, 2022

In 2021, superstar Aamir Khan and producer Kiran Rao had also called it quits after 15 years of marriage, which had sparked a similar reaction from fans.