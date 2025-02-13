‘Shame on you!’ Hania Aamir faces backlash over bold photos

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, known for her hit dramas Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, turned 28 on February 12 and celebrated in true Aquarian style. The Mere Humsafar star embraced a shimmering mermaid-themed look, leaving fans in awe of her glamorous transformation.

Hania Aamir’s birthday post

Taking to Instagram, Hania shared stunning photos from her bold birthday photoshoot, paired with a heartfelt poem.

However, her latest photos have not gone well with several netizens.

While many fans showered her with love and admiration, a section of social media users criticized her, deeming the look too bold and demanded to delete her post. Some netizens even called for others to unfollow her and said that she should avoid posting such photos being a Muslim. Check out the comments below.

Her Upcoming Project

Following the massive success of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, she is now set to star opposite Bilal Abbas Khan in the highly anticipated drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu. This marks the first on-screen collaboration between the two celebrated actors, making it one of the most awaited projects of the year.

What’s your take on Hania Aamir’s latest look? Let us know in the comments!