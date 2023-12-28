‘Shame on you’: Hania Aamir under fire for flaunting Zara outfit

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is under scrutiny on social media after she was seen wearing a dress from Zara during Christmas celebrations. The multinational clothing brand has faced calls for boycott due to a recent controversial advertising campaign that some found insensitive, drawing parallels to the destruction in Gaza amid the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Hania Aamir recently shared a reel on Instagram from pre-Christmas celebrations, where she wore a red dress from Zara. Netizens expressed disappointment, accusing her of promoting a brand that allegedly supports genocide in Palestine.

One social media user wrote, “Shame on you Hania Amir for not having currentaffairs and reality check of Today’s world . Yet you are considered as most influential lady both in India and Pakistan. SHAME ON YOU.”

Another comment, “You’re wearing Zara! For someone as chronically online as yourself I would assume you’d know what brands to promote!! #boycotzara.”

“How tone deaf do you have to be to do this? ur definitely not unaware of how zara is a pro israel brand and how it recently mocked the palestinian martyrs in its latest campaign?? yet u bought a dress from zara?? ur choosing to fund the genocide in palestine. ur money is the reason why thousands and thousands of palestinian children are killed,” a third one commented.

Zara’s Controversy

Zara’s recent advertisement campaign sparked outrage, featuring mannequins resembling images from Israel’s assault on Gaza, leading to widespread criticism and the trending hashtag “#BoycottZara.” Pro-Palestine activists flooded Zara’s Instagram with comments adorned with Palestinian flags.

Zara responded with an official statement, explaining that the controversial photos were taken in September before the current conflict and were part of a routine content-refreshing process. Despite this, the fashion company removed the campaign from its website following pressure from pro-Palestine activists calling for a boycott.