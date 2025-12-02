‘Shame on you Ranveer Singh’ trends, actor accused of hurting religious sentiments

Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh has found himself in hot soup after his appearance at the International Film Festival of India 2025. The actor is being widely criticised for mimicking Rishab Shetty’s revered daiva act from Kantara Chapter 1, even after being warned not to. The situation worsened when he referred to the sacred daiva as a “female ghost,” which offended many viewers and cultural groups.

What Triggered the Controversy

A longer video from the closing ceremony shows Ranveer greeting dignitaries in the front row. When he reached Rishab Shetty, the Kantara star politely gestured for him not to imitate the daiva. Ranveer went back on stage and mimicked the act anyway. The clip went viral within hours and social media erupted with criticism from fans and cultural organisations.

Another viral video captured him saying, “When the female ghost, Chamundi daiva, enters your body, that scene was amazing.” Many pointed out that the daiva is not a ghost but a sacred spirit worshipped in coastal Karnataka.

Ranveer Singh Issues an Apology

As the backlash grew, Ranveer posted an apology on Instagram. He wrote that he only wanted to appreciate Rishab’s performance and never intended to hurt anyone. He wrote, “My intention was to highlight Rishabh’s incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration.”

Ranveer Singh continued by expressing respect for cultural diversity, stating, “I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I’ve hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise.”

Why Fans Are Offended

The daiva tradition is considered holy. Fans and cultural groups said Ranveer’s actions were insensitive because the act is not a performance but a divine ritual. Hombale Films had earlier urged people not to imitate daiva rituals and reminded viewers to treat the tradition with respect.

A complaint has been filed by the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti. Rishab Shetty has not made a public statement. Meanwhile, Ranveer prepares for the release of his upcoming film Dhurandhar on December 5.