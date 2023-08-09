‘Shame Shame Sansad TV’: INDIA leaders slam LS telecast

New Delhi: Leaders of the INDIA alliance on Wednesday slammed Sansad TV blaming it for providing less screen time for opposition leaders addressing the lower house of the Parliament.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh took a dig at the Centre saying that during the 37-minute speech of Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, he was shown for only 14.37 minutes on Sansad TV which is less than 40 percent screen time, and asked for ‘what was Prime Minister Narendra Modi afraid of’.

Taking a swipe at the government, Ramesh, who is also the party’s communication in-charge said, “In his first speech after coming back from the unjustified disqualification, Rahul Gandhi spoke from 12:09 p.m. to 12:46 p.m. i.e. 37 minutes during the No-Confidence Motion.

“Out of which the Sansad TV camera showed him for only 14 minutes 37 seconds. That’s less than 40 per cent screen time. What is Modi afraid of?” Ramesh, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP said.

In his first speech after coming back from the unjustified disqualification, @RahulGandhi spoke from 12:09pm to 12:46pm i.e. 37 minutes during the No-Confidence Motion.



Out of which the Sansad TV camera showed him for ONLY 14 mins 37 seconds. That’s less than 40% screen time!… pic.twitter.com/r8AHVHdNGv — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 9, 2023

TMC MP Mahua Moitra said that the channel focussed nonstop on all BJP speakers during the No confidence debate “but only focussed on the Chairperson whenever INDIA speakers were on.”

“….@KanimozhiDMK not shown but Heena Gavit full focus. Petty & shameful- you are funded by taxpayer money,” she said.

Shame Shame @sansad_tv

Everyone see how they focus non stop on all BJP speakers during No confidence debate but only focus on Chairperson whenever INDIA speakers are on. @KanimozhiDMK not shown but Heena Gavit full focus.



Petty & shameful- you are funded by taxpayer money. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) August 9, 2023

In his scathing speech in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP’s politics of “murdering India in Manipur” and also said that the Prime Minister’s arrogance was burning the whole country.