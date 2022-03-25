Shameful how TRS is protesting fuel hike: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Revanth Reddy said on Friday that it was “shameful” and “laughable” how Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) members protested across the city on Thursday against the fuel price hike.

He tweeted that TRS government “shocked” low-mid income families by raising electricity rates. The state government’s protest was akin to a thief raising alarm over another thief.

All India Congress Committee spokesperson Dasoju Sravan said that the Congress party condemned the electricity price hike on a separate occasion.

Last week, the central government hiked the price of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs 50 per cylinder.

A domestic cylinder, which previously cost Rs. 952, will now cost Rs. 1002. Following that, Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) directed his party leaders to hold protests across the state.