Shami focusing on fitness ahead of England Test series

The 33-year-old, one of the stars of India's ODI World Cup campaign, was bestowed with the Arjuna award, the second-highest sporting honour in the country on Tuesday.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 9th January 2024 11:48 am IST
Cant have food I like while playing in Gujarat: Mohammed Shami
Gujarat Titans pacer, Mohammed Shami

New Delhi: Recovering from an ankle injury, star India pacer Mohammed Shami said his prime focus is to achieve optimum fitness keeping in mind the upcoming home Test series against England.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The 33-year-old, one of the stars of India’s ODI World Cup campaign, was bestowed with the Arjuna award, the second-highest sporting honour in the country on Tuesday.

“My aim is to keep myself fit as far as possible, as the next two tournaments and series are big. I will focus on fitness,” Shami, who took 24 wickets in seven World Cup games, told PTI on Monday night during a reception hosted by the sports ministry for this year’s national sports awards winners.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
David Warner leaves behind rich legacy in Test cricket; but what was that charge of ball tampering?

“There is no tension about my skill, as I believe if I maintain my fitness, skill will be there on the ground.”

Shami, who is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore, had missed the recent South Africa series after not being cleared by the BCCI Medical team.

The five-Test series against England begins on January 25.

Shami is the lone cricketer and one of the 26 sportspersons to receive the honour in a ceremony.

“It’s a dream come true, it’s my life’s biggest achievement, the fruit of my hard work,” said the Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer, who has taken 229 wickets in 64 Tests so far in his career.

“No one can change your luck. If anything is decided by destiny, it is bound to happen. One must continue his hard work; it will pay off.”

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 9th January 2024 11:48 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button