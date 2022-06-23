Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor recreates his towel scene from Saawariya? Watch 

Hyderabad: Actor Ranbir Kapoor has been grabbing headlines ever since his first look from his upcoming film went viral. On Wednesday, the actor’s next in line Shamshera’s teaser was released, which has left the fans awestruck.

Announcing the teaser, YRF tweeted, “A legend who will leave his mark. #ShamsheraTrailer out on 24th June. Experience SHAMSHERA in @IMAX in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July.”

A legend who will leave his mark. #ShamsheraTrailer out on 24th June. Experience SHAMSHERA in @IMAX in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July. pic.twitter.com/DBwFK4v4SZ — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) June 22, 2022

A fan posted a clip from the teaser that appears to show Ranbir recreating his famous towel sequence from his film Saawariya as the background music is being slowed down. “Like some deja vu…” the fan captioned the photo of RK dancing. The clip then cuts to a scene from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film featuring RK.

In an interview with PTI, Ranbir confirmed his romantic side in the film and said, “A true blue Hindi film has everything- comedy, action, romance drama. And all these films I am doing are all in that direction, we are trying to have all these factors in it.”

Meanwhile, the trailer of the film will be out today! Starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles, ‘Shamshera’ is slated to hit the big screens on 22 July 2022.