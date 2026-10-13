Shankarpally scrap shop robbery: Second accused in police net

The robbery took place on October 8 when three persons entered the shop near Fatehpur Bridge, pretending to sell scrap.

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Police officers and suspect during a press conference at Shankarpally police station.
Future City Police team with the accused.

Hyderabad: The Future City police on Tuesday, October 13, arrested another accused in connection with the robbery at a scrap shop near Fatehpur Bridge in Shankarpally. The accused, 30-year-old Mohammed Azher Uddin, was arrested in Shaheen Nagar.

The robbery took place on October 8 when three persons entered the shop near Fatehpur Bridge, pretending to sell scrap. Once inside, they allegedly threatened the occupants with a knife and robbed them of Rs 25,000 in cash and two mobile phones. The accused then escaped on a black scooter without a registration number plate.

Investigation led the Shankarpally Police to the first accused, Mohammed Rabbani, on October 9. Police then traced and arrested Mohammed Azher Uddin, an auto driver and resident of Saif Colony, Shaheen Nagar, Balapur, in Rangareddy district.

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During questioning, Azher Uddin reportedly confessed. He allegedly received Rs 5,000 as his share, which he spent on himself. The remaining stolen cash and mobile phones were reportedly kept by another accused.

Police are continuing their search for the third accused, Mohammed Sohail Qureshi, who is absconding. Efforts are also underway to recover the stolen property.

The case was registered at Shankarpally Police Station under Section 309(6) (causing hurt while committing robbery) read with Section 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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