Sharad Pawar denies knowledge of Sunetra’s Dy CM swearing-in

Baramati: Amid reports that Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar, will be sworn in as the Maharashtra deputy chief minister, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday, January 31, distanced himself from the development, claiming he had “no idea” about it.

Addressing a press conference in Baramati, Sharad Pawar said that it was his late nephew Ajit Pawar’s wish to unite the NCP factions, and that they were optimistic about it.

“We didn’t know about the swearing-in. We found out about it through news reports. I have no idea about the swearing-in,” he said, when asked if anyone from the Pawar family would be attending the ceremony.

The senior leader said that the NCP may have made the decision, and there had been no discussions with him.

“I am not aware of the swearing-in. I didn’t even know that it was scheduled for today. There was no discussion with me about the swearing-in. Her party (NCP) may have made the decision. The names of Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare came up, and it is learnt that they took the initiative. They might have taken a decision internally within the party,” he said.

The NCP (SP) chief said that the ruling faction may have felt that someone should take up the post after Ajit Pawar’s death.

Sources from the NCP had on Friday said that Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar is likely to be sworn in as deputy chief minister on Saturday, replacing her late husband Ajit Pawar in the cabinet.

Following Ajit Pawar’s death in the January 28 air crash in Baramati, a section of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders had demanded that she be given the post held by her late husband in the Devendra Fadnavis-led cabinet.

The veteran leader further claimed that Ajit Pawar and NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil had been holding talks for the last four months and were leading the discussions, but the unfortunate crash had stalled the process.

“We cannot bring Ajit back. We have lost him. Now we have to see how to face the situation,” he said.

Sharad Pawar said that they had reached a consensus about both factions working together, and the process had already begun.

“The decision on the merger was supposed to be announced on February 12. Ajit had given this date, but unfortunately, the accident took place,” he added.

Asked if he was taken into confidence before Sunetra Pawar’s name was proposed for the deputy chief minister’s post, Pawar said, “What kind of confidence? Their party is different. Our party is different.”

The former Union minister also denied any knowledge of the BJP’s involvement in the developments.

On theories being floated about the plane crash, Sharad Pawar said that the DGCA had initiated the probe and would examine all aspects.