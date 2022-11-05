Sharad Pawar flies to Shirdi from Mumbai hospital for NCP meet; targets PM Modi

Shirdi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday targeted Narendra Modi saying a Prime Minister should be broad-minded and have a vision for inclusive development, but unfortunately, it doesn’t appear to be so.

Pawar, 81, who has been undergoing treatment in a Mumbai hospital for the last few days, flew to Shirdi from Mumbai with doctors and addressed the party convention briefly.

“A prime minister has to have a vision for the inclusive development of all and be broad-minded but unfortunately it doesn’t appear to be so. The PM should focus more on (reviving) the weakening economy and bringing down inflation,” Pawar said.

Pawar’s speech was read out by senior party leader Dilip Walse Patil as the former union minister, who made brief comments on his arrival from Mumbai, said he wouldn’t be able to speak at length.

In his speech, Pawar said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been rejected in most of the country, except in a few states, while in other states the saffron party has formed governments by “misusing” Central probe agencies.

Pawar appealed to NCP cadres to stay committed to progressive ideology and not fall prey to any “inducements”.

Earlier in the day, Pawar, who has been undergoing treatment in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital for the last few days for infection and fever, reached the Mahalaxmi Race Course accompanied by a team of doctors and flew to Shirdi in Ahmednagar district in a helicopter.

Speaking at the NCP meeting, the veteran politician expressed confidence that the party workers would bring a ‘political change’ in the state.

At the convention, Pawar, who was looking tired, spoke for a few minutes. Pawar said he wouldn’t be able to speak at length as he has been advised to rest for 10 to 15 days.

He then asked party leader Dilip Walse Patil to read out his speech.

Pawar said except in states like Gujarat, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and some Northeastern states, the majority of the country has rejected the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In the states of Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh, the respective governments were toppled by (BJP) by misusing Central probe agencies, he alleged.

Pawar said, “the state (Maharashtra) and Central governments lack the vision of going beyond caste, religion and political affiliations to achieve the empowerment of women, workers, labour class, tribals, and backward classes”.

Pawar said projects like Vedanta Foxconn and Tata Airbus have been diverted to Gujarat right under the eye of the state government. “This is shameful,” he added.

Instead of diverting the Tata-Airbus project to Gujarat, the Centre should have focused on making defence projects more efficient, the former Union minister said.

He alleged the incumbent state government was “narrow-minded” which is not a good sign for Maharashtra.

Pawar said the NCP can change the politics of communalism and create awareness of progressive thinking among the people.

The NCP is a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which also includes Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and the Congress.

“We have to create new and strong leadership. The NCP should remain united and work as a strong political outfit, stay committed to progressive ideology, and not fall prey to inducements and allurement. We have to fight to save the Constitution and democracy and defeat communal forces,” he said.

Pawar expressed confidence that the party workers would work towards strengthening the NCP and bringing political change to the state.

“I am sure the situation will change,’ the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

“Party cadres wished that I come for the meeting where discussions on the ideology, programmes and policies of the NCP are being discussed,” he said.

Later in the afternoon, Pawar flew back to the Mumbai hospital with a team of doctors.

On Friday, Pawar had taken part in the two-day NCP meeting via video link from the Mumbai hospital.

The leader of the opposition in the state Assembly, Ajit Pawar, was not present at the meeting on Saturday. He had addressed the gathering the day before.