Sharad Pawar re-elected as NCP’s chief

Pawar had formed an unlikely opposition, between the Congress, Shiv Sena and the NCP in 2019, stunning the BJP.

Published: 10th September 2022 10:40 pm IST
Opposition leaders hold meeting at Pawar's residence
NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar has been re-elected the president of the Nationalist Congress Party for the next four years, on Saturday. The decision was announced at the party’s national executive meeting in New Delhi.

Earlier Pawar had appealed to all opposition parties to unite for the upcoming 2024 General elections to take on the Modi-Shah-led BJP government.

The meeting on Saturday adopted resolutions such as unity against the BJP, assessment of the economic scenario, farmers’ issues, women’s empowerment, to name a few.

