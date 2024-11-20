Sharad Pawar slams BJP for levelling allegations against his daughter

Baramati: NCP(SP) Chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday slammed the BJP for levelling allegations against his daughter and party MP Supriya Sule in connection with cryptocurrency fraud.

“This is a classic example to show how BJP can stoop such a low. The IPS officer, who had made the complaint and allegations against Supriya Sule, was in jail in the past. There is no need to give importance to what that officer says,’’ said Pawar.

Pawar, who cast his vote, was responding to the allegations made by BJP against Supriya Sule and state Congress chief Nana Patole in connection with cryptocurrency fraud.

Supriya Sule and Nana Patole have been accused of selling Bitcoin and using the money in the Assembly elections in the state. The complaint was made by the former IPS officer Ravindranath Patil and based on that BJP held a press conference and released audio tapes and WhatsApp messages.

However, both Sule and Patole have denied these charges.

On the other hand, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who is locked in a direct fight against his nephew and NCP(SP) nominee Yugendra Pawar after casting his vote in Baramati, demanded that an impartial inquiry should be held into the cryptocurrency fraud so that the truth will come out.

“I know the voices of Supriya Sule and Nana Patole very well. The voices in the audio clips belong to both of them,” he claimed.

Supriya Sule hit back at her estranged cousin saying that “Ajit Pawar can say anything”. She has already denied the charges saying that she will file a defamation case against BJP.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar appealed to the voters to exercise their voting rights. “The future of Maharashtra is in the hands of the citizens. The only hope is that every citizen should perform the duty and exercise the right to vote. During the Lok Sabha elections, the northeastern states had reported 70 to 75 per cent polling while 67 per cent voting was reported in Maharashtra. This time round Maharashtra should not lag in voting percentage. I appeal to every citizen to vote. The voters should vote for a person and the party that they think is right,’’ he said.

He took a swipe at Ajit Pawar’s statement that the MahaYuti will win 175 seats in the state. “I am not an astrologer to tell the exact number of seats. But considering Ajit Pawar’s numbers, he should have claimed 280 seats and not just 175 seats,” the veteran leader taunted.

Pawar senior also reacted to Ajit Pawar’s statement about injustice. “What injustice to Ajit Pawar? He has become the deputy chief minister four times and was minister for many years. He had all powers and still he complains about injustice. What injustice?” he asked.

Commenting on the attack on former Home Minister and NCP(SP) leader Anil Deshmukh, Pawar senior said that the election process in Maharashtra is always peaceful. “But the attack on former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in Nagpur is disturbing,” he added.