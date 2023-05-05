Sharad Pawar takes back resignation; to continue as NCP chief

After the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) rejected party supremo Sharad Pawar’s resignation on Friday, he took back his resignation and stated that he would continue with renewed vigour.

His resignation three days ago was followed by continuous protests by party workers a few of who resigned as a sign of protest.

“After reconsideration of everything, I announce that I will continue as the president of the party. I take back my previous decision,” Sharad Pawar said.

This episode cleared Pawar’s influence over the party and its workers.