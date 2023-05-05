Sharad Pawar takes back resignation; to continue as NCP chief

His resignation three days ago was followed by continuous protests by party workers a few of who resigned as a sign of protest.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 5th May 2023 6:28 pm IST
Sharad Pawar
NCP chief Sharad Pawar (File Photo)

After the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) rejected party supremo Sharad Pawar’s resignation on Friday, he took back his resignation and stated that he would continue with renewed vigour.

His resignation three days ago was followed by continuous protests by party workers a few of who resigned as a sign of protest.

“After reconsideration of everything, I announce that I will continue as the president of the party. I take back my previous decision,” Sharad Pawar said.

MS Education Academy

This episode cleared Pawar’s influence over the party and its workers.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 5th May 2023 6:28 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button