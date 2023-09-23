Sharad Pawar’s visit to Gautam Adani’s residence creates ripples

Pawar and Adani had held meetings in April and June this year, which had also raised the political temperature.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 23rd September 2023 9:04 pm IST
Sharad Pawar's visit to Gautam Adani (1)
Sharad Pawar's visit to Gautam Adani- X

Ahmedabad: Senior Opposition leader and Maratha strongman Sharad Pawar’s meeting with billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani in Ahmedabad is causing ripples in the political circles.

Sources said the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo visited Adani’s office and residence in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Pawar later posted on X: “It was a privilege to inaugurate India’s first Lactoferrin Plant Exympower in Vasna, Chacharwadi, Gujarat, along with Mr. Gautam Adani.”

Pawar is a prominent member of the Opposition INDIA bloc and his meeting with Adani, who has been targeted repeatedly by the Congress and other Opposition parties with demands of a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the Hindenburg-Adani issue, has raised eyebrows.

The first meeting of INDIA coordination committee was held at Pawar’s residence in New Delhi earlier this month where several issues were discussed.

The INDIA bloc had announced a 14-member coordination committee featuring prominent Opposition leaders during its third meeting in Mumbai on September 1.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
