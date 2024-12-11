Sharjah allows conditional release of prisoners

The Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) has announced a new law allowing the conditional release of prisoners who have served part of their sentence. It aims to strike a balance between rehabilitation and ensuring public safety.

The initiative was announced during a Council meeting held at the Ruler’s Office, led by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, the Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), on Tuesday, December 10.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council.

The decision allows prisoners to be released on parole after serving three-fourth of their sentence, with restrictions, potentially lasting one month or more, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Life imprisonment sentenced individuals can be granted conditional release if they have served at least 20 years in prison.

Ultimately, the Commander-in-Chief of the Sharjah Police is responsible for deciding on an prisoner’s conditional release, and the emirate’s public prosecution will then be notified.

The decision outlined terms for conditional release, including potential obstacles, cancellation grounds, executive decisions, enforcement measures, and publication measures.