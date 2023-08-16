Sharjah announces decision to regulate Islamic establishments, activities

Abu Dhabi: The Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) has issued a decision regarding the organisation of Islamic establishments and activities in the emirate, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The decision apply to all Islamic activities including mosques, public and private musallah, cemeteries and their workers.

This came during its weekly meeting held on Tuesday, August 15, which was presided over by Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, deputy ruler of Sharjah and vice-chairman of the executive council.

The decision included legal provisions regulating mosques, procedures for obtaining permits for Islamic activities, and permits for printing copies of Quran and other publications.

The decision also inluded legal provisions that regulate the allotment of land, building, upkeep, modification, and endowments for mosques.

In its session, the meeting discussed general governmental issues, modernizing legal legislation, monitoring progress in departments, and reviewing plans for Sharjah residents’ services.

The council also discussed a series of plans to develop the digital systems of the emirates’ government agencies in line with technological advances and rapid growth in all sectors, and to accelerate and deliver services in the best possible way.