Sharjah announces Eid Al-Fitr holidays for government sector

Abu Dhabi: Ahead of Eid Al-Fitr, the Sharjah Human Resources Directorate (SHRD) on Thursday announced the holidays for government sector.

Sharjah government sector employees will get holidays from Thursday, April 20 to Sunday, April 23, 2023. They will have to resume work on April 24. These four days will be paid holidays.

The government agencies that work on shifts must make the necessary arrangements according to the nature and needs of their work.

According to astrologers, this year in the UAE, Ramzan will be 30 days longer.

This gives the most likely start of Eid Al-Fitr on Friday, April 21.

However, the official decision will be announced on the 29th day of the holy month of Ramzan, on Wednesday, April 19.