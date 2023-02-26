Sharjah hotel offers free meals for unemployed visit visa holders

Karachi Star Restaurant in Sharjah, UAE. Photo: Twitter

Abu Dhabi: Those who come to Sharjah on a visit visa in search of job will no longer have to starve without food. A Pakistani restaurant in Sharjah is offering free meals to people who are on a visit visa, local media reported.

Karachi Star Restaurant in Sharjah, is offering food three times a day.

Karachi Star has been serving meals to the poor for eight years and is now offering free meals to those on visit visa.

People who are unemployed or have a visit visa or whose visas have expired can go to Karachi Star restaurants in Muweilah, Saja and Sharjah.

“We offer this service to people in need, irrespective of any country they belong to. We don’t have any terms and conditions for such people. They can order anything available on that day,” Shahid Asghar Bangash, owner of Karachi Star Restaurant was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.

Mostly people from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Africa visit his restaurants.

This is one of the many restaurants that provide food to the needy across the UAE.

In 2020, Indian couple Shujat Ali and his wife Ayesha Abrar also provided leftover food to blue-collar workers to feed around 8,000 people in need.

