Sharjah: Indian toddler visiting expat father dies after being hit by car

Published: 14th February 2026 10:38 am IST
Sharjah: A two-year-old Indian boy who was in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a visitor visa to meet his expat father has died after being hit by a car outside his family’s apartment in Sharjah, according to media reports.

The child, identified as Alan Rumi, was the only son of Sherafudheen and Safna, natives of Nelloli in Chattiparamba, Malappuram district of Kerala. He had arrived in the UAE with his mother last month on a short-term visa to spend time with his father, who works as a salesman with a company under the Talal Group.

The accident occurred shortly after 7 pm on Wednesday, February 11, near the family’s residence. According to a report by Gulf News, the toddler was outside the building with his mother when he moved towards the road while she was disposing of household waste. A vehicle passing through the area hit the child after the driver was unable to stop in time.

He was taken to a private hospital before being transferred to a government facility, where he later died from internal injuries.

Following the completion of legal procedures, the child was buried at Al Qusais Cemetery in Dubai on Thursday. February 12. The parents have since returned to India.

Sharjah Police confirmed that the driver has been taken into custody and an investigation is under way. Authorities urged parents to remain vigilant and called on motorists to exercise caution in residential areas to prevent similar incidents.

