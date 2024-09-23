Sharjah ruler enacts new rental law: Landlords required to ratify contracts within 15 days

The ruler of Sharjah and Member of the Supreme Council Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi on Monday announced significant changes mandating landlords of the city to ratify contracts within 15 days of issuance.

Under the new law, landlords are now permitted to validate rental contracts within a period of 15 days of issuance. This change has been introduced to ensure security and clarity for tenants allowing them to have a formal agreement in place promptly.

The law addresses the specifies for eviction as follows

Limits on rent increases

The law imposes strict limits on rent increases. Landlords are prohibited from raising rent until three years have passed since the start of the rental agreement. After this period any rise can only be done when it has been agreed on by the two parties this will ensure that there is no arbitrary increase of rent charges and ensure that the tenants will have an easier time when it comes to housing costs.

Termination of tenancy contracts

The new regulations also outline specific circumstances under which the tenancy shall be terminated as well. This aims to protect tenants from sudden evictions from their houses without a valid reason, ensuring that landlords and tenants have well-defined roles and responsibilities to play.

In case, the landlord refuses to ratify the lease contract within the period specified, the tenant shall request the judge of urgent matters to compel the landlord to ratify it, the official clarified.

However, this law does not apply to land used for cultivating agriculture, properties acquired by the Emirate Government for residential use unless a property is owned by the residents, properties provided by employers to the workers at no cost of rent.

The law also does not apply to properties belonging to hotel or tourist facilities rented to their guests only, properties in the free zones in the emirate and the properties and contracts provided by the decisions of the Executive Council of Sharjah.